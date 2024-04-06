VANCOUVER
    Langford park closed after person drops off 'explosive material': RCMP

    The West Shore RCMP say that Veterans Memorial Park is closed to the public after someone left “explosive material” in the area.

    Around 1:45 p.m., Mounties say someone called police to say they found explosive material in their home, and that they were driving to the detachment with the material in their car.

    “As this was dangerous, police directed the complainant to stop their vehicle, exit and wait for police to attend their location while they waited a safe distance away,” the West Shore RCMP wrote in a media release around 4 p.m. Saturday.

    “However, the complainant had already exited their vehicle and left the explosive material in the Veterans Memorial Park.”

    Police secured the area around the park, and as such “there is no risk to public safety.”

    The RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit has been called in to handle the material safely, police said.

    Police asked that the public stay away from the park while the explosive is being disposed of, but did not say what time it will reopen.

