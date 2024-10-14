LAFC edges struggling Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 with stoppage time goal
A last-minute goal broke the spirits of Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini on Sunday.
After a lacklustre first half, the Whitecaps (13-12-8) had battled back against Los Angeles FC and, with just moments to go in stoppage time, the score was level at 1-1.
Then former 'Cap Kei Kamara sliced a pass to Ilie Sanchez and the midfielder blasted a right-footed shot into the Vancouver net, giving LAFC a 2-1 victory.
“I don’t know what it is. Bad luck or whatever you want to call it," Sartini said. "We shouldn’t have lost and I’m incredibly disappointed. If you ask me now, I don’t want to be a coach any more in my life.”
The exuberant Italian won't coach his team's regular-season finale next week.
Sartini received a yellow card in the final minutes of the game. It was his third warning of the season and comes with an automatic suspension for Saturday's away match against Real Salt Lake.
Sunday's result was a blow for a Whitecaps team that has gone winless in its last six Major League Soccer matches (0-4-2) and is desperately trying to avoid starting its post-season run with a play-in game.
“I think, the second half, we had fight. I think you saw that clearly," said midfielder Sebastian Berhalter. "That's tough, to come out of that game with nothing. It's tough. I think we worked and created the chances. And it's one of the days it just doesn't fall our way.”
L.A. has now won five games in a row and can still catch their regional rivals, the L.A. Galaxy, to take first place in the Western Conference.
Fans were still filtering to their seats when LAFC opened the scoring 34 seconds in on Sunday.
David Martinez sailed a long ball down the field, with L.A.'s Mateusz Bogusz and Vancouver's Bjorn Utvik in pursuit. Bogusz got a foot on it, chipping a shot up over 'Caps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka and in to make it 1-0.
The visitors threatened to add to their lead across the first half as the Whitecaps struggled to handle an aggressive press.
Bogusz set up another opportunity with a corner in the 20th minute, swinging a ball into the six-yard box where Eddie Segura directed a header on net. Takaoka stretched out and got a hand on the ball for the save.
The 'Caps got a chance in the 36th minute when Brian White went one-on-one with LAFC's Hugo Lloris. The 'keeper darter out to the top of the six-yard box and smothered the ball before the American striker could get his shot off.
L.A. outshot Vancouver 7-6 across the first half, and 3-1 in on-target shots.
“We were a little bit disconnected. In the first half, we were too long. And when we are too long, of course, it's easy for the other team to play in-between us, and easy for them if we play a long ball to win the second ball," Sartini said. "So in the second half, it was much better.”
The home side returned to the field with renewed aggression, controlling play and creating ample scoring chances.
The work paid off in the 63rd minute when LAFC's Sergi Palencia was shown the yellow card and the Whitecaps won a free kick.
Stationed near the edge of the penalty area, Berhalter curled a ball into the six-yard box, where it pinged off Palencia in traffic and in past Lloris for the equalizer.
Substitute Deiber Caicedo came within inches of giving Vancouver the lead in the 72nd minute when he beat his defender near the goal line and launched a shot that just missed the far post.
Sanchez — who came off the bench for Martinez in the 59th minute — scored the winning goal three minutes into stoppage time, putting a shot just past Takaoka's outstretched finger tips to make it 2-1.
The Whitecaps outshot LAFC 17-11 across the game, with each side getting four shots on target.
“We didn't score the goals. We had, like, 27 chances. They had one-and-a-half and they scored," Sartini said. "Unfortunately, that's what it is.”
NOTES: Both sides had a number of players away on international duty. Vancouver's Ali Ahmed (Canada), Sam Adekugbe (Canada), Andres Cubas (Paraguay), Ryan Gauld (Scotland), Fafa Picault (Haiti) and Pedro Vite (Ecuador) were all with their national squads, while L.A. was missing Denis Bouanga (Gabon), Cristian Olivera (Uruguay) and Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg). … Whitecaps midfielder Stuart Armstrong missed the game due to a calf injury. He's considered day to day. … An announced crowd of 30,303 took in the game at B.C. Place.
UP NEXT: The Whitecaps wrap their regular-season campaign with a visit to Real Salt Lake on Saturday. LAFC hosts the San Jose Earthquakes the same night.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP alleges Indian officials in Canada connected to extortion, homicides
The RCMP is alleging Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada engaged in clandestine activities linked to serious criminal activity in this country, including homicides and extortions.
'A threat to all of us': Eby addresses RCMP allegations Indian officials linked to Canadian homicides, extortion
B.C. NDP leader David Eby took a break from campaigning Monday to address stunning new allegations from the RCMP that Indian diplomats and consular officials are linked to violent criminal activity on Canadian soil.
Ontario police say 'escalating incidents' between high schools connected to deadly crash
'Escalating incidents' between two Hamilton high schools are believed to be connected to a car crash last week that left a 15-year-old boy dead, police say.
Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in the U.K. called police from Pakistan to say he killed her
The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
Airbnb guests east of Toronto steal quarter of a million dollars worth of jewelry: police
Four guests at an Airbnb east of Toronto made off with a quarter of million dollars worth of jewelry following their stay, police say.
A Southern California school plants a 'Moon Tree' grown with seeds flown in space
A so-called 'Moon Tree,' grown with seeds that were flown around the moon, was planted at a California school.
Pledges to cover fertility treatment as elections play out across Canada
As provincial elections play out in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick this month, there are pledges to provide more fertility treatment coverage.
Mass shootings share 'sketchy stories,' B.C. Conservative candidate claims in resurfaced social post
Embattled B.C. Conservative candidate Brent Chapman is under fire once again, this time for past Facebook comments casting doubt on the official accounts of mass shooting events in Canada and the U.S.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Mass shootings share 'sketchy stories,' B.C. Conservative candidate claims in resurfaced social post
Embattled B.C. Conservative candidate Brent Chapman is under fire once again, this time for past Facebook comments casting doubt on the official accounts of mass shooting events in Canada and the U.S.
-
'A threat to all of us': Eby addresses RCMP allegations Indian officials linked to Canadian homicides, extortion
B.C. NDP leader David Eby took a break from campaigning Monday to address stunning new allegations from the RCMP that Indian diplomats and consular officials are linked to violent criminal activity on Canadian soil.
-
Lack of salmon may not be the problem after all for endangered orcas, report suggests
A key assumption about dwindling numbers of southern resident killer whales pins the blame on a lack of salmon, but a study out of the University of British Columbia has found they have twice the number of chinook available in summer as their much healthier cousins, the northern residents.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar energy
The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
-
RCMP alleges Indian officials in Canada connected to extortion, homicides
The RCMP is alleging Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada engaged in clandestine activities linked to serious criminal activity in this country, including homicides and extortions.
-
Hundreds eat Thanksgiving dinner at annual Friendship Feast put on by volunteers
Boyle Street Community Services and the Bissel Centre, Edmonton organizations that help people dealing with homelessness and poverty, partnered with the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology's culinary program to feed hundreds for the annual holiday at the downtown Boyle Street Plaza.
Calgary
-
Calgary Public Library locations to reopen Wednesday with modified services
Calgary libraries will reopen on Wednesday following a cyber security breach.
-
'Affects us all': Food insecurity the focus of Thanksgiving walk in Calgary
Hundreds of Calgarians gathered together on Thanksgiving Monday to fight food insecurity with a charity walk for The Calgary Food Bank.
-
Alberta government proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar energy
The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
Lethbridge
-
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
-
Lethbridge Corn Maze celebrates 25th anniversary with Monday fundraiser
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
-
'So much excitement': Aurora borealis light show amazes Lethbridge photographers
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
A Nightmare on Wardlaw Avenue: Historic house decorated for Halloween
Old buildings can be a little spooky this time of year, but none like the Boyd House in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village.
-
A love story written in the northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
-
Animal rehabilitation centre calls for pumpkin, squash seed donations
If you have leftover seeds from your squash soup or pumpkin carving, the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is asking you to donate them instead of throwing them away.
Regina
-
Catch a glimpse of a rare comet in the western skies over the prairies
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
-
Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With Saskatchewan's election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.
-
Sask Party defends Marshals Service after facing criticism from RCMP union
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is accusing the union representing RCMP members of looking after its own interests.
Saskatoon
-
Catch a glimpse of a rare comet in the western skies over the prairies
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
-
Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With Saskatchewan's election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.
-
Pledges to cover fertility treatment as elections play out across Canada
As provincial elections play out in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick this month, there are pledges to provide more fertility treatment coverage.
Toronto
-
Ontario police say 'escalating incidents' between high schools connected to deadly crash
'Escalating incidents' between two Hamilton high schools are believed to be connected to a car crash last week that left a 15-year-old boy dead, police say.
-
Drugs and weapons found after 911 call about altercation in Oshawa: Durham police
Durham police say two men are facing drug and weapon charges after somebody called police about a late-night altercation in Oshawa.
-
Airbnb guests east of Toronto steal quarter of a million dollars worth of jewelry: police
Four guests at an Airbnb east of Toronto made off with a quarter of million dollars worth of jewelry following their stay, police say.
Montreal
-
Possible drowning incident in Côte-Saint-Luc
Urgences-santé has confirmed that an ambulance was dispatched to a residence in Côte-Saint-Luc following reports of a possible drowning involving a man in his 60s.
-
Longueuil gets permit to go ahead with deer cull in local park that has been overrun
A Montreal suburb has received a provincial Environment Department permit to go ahead with a long-awaited white-tailed deer cull in a local park that has become overrun with them.
-
Montreal police investigating criminal fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Firefighters with the Montreal Fire Service extinguished a two-alarm fire at a vacant building in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Sunday night.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Mission serves over 17,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need
On Monday, the Mission capped off its annual Thanksgiving tradition with a meal for anyone who needed one.
-
Man suffers life-threatening burns in alleged downtown assault
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a possible assault that left one man with serious burns on Monday morning.
-
Police stop wrong way driver who didn't want to U-turn on Baseline Road
On Monday morning, officers stopped a vehicle that was travelling the wrong way on Baseline Road in Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
Son charged with second-degree murder in death of 71-year-old woman in Halifax
Halifax police have charged a 41-year-old man in the death of his mother.
-
Advance voting continues Tuesday in Halifax Regional Municipal Election
The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is reminding residents that the second of two advance voting days for the 2024 Municipal and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial election will take place on Tuesday.
-
Saint John singer-songwriter Ken Tobias remembered for immense talent and big heart
“Ken is a dreamer”: Saint John singer-songwriter Ken Tobias passes away at 79.
London
-
One dead, three injured after crash in St. Clair Township
One person has died and three others were transported to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in St. Clair Township
-
'Can play 365 days a year': 9-court indoor Pickleball Facility to open this week in London, Ont.
Smash Pickleball is the region’s only indoor facility dedicated specifically to the sport.
-
ATV rider crashes into parked vehicle in Harriston
A Harriston man has been charged after police said the operator of an ATV crashed into a vehicle parked on Queen Street South in Harrison.
Kitchener
-
K-W Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade returns
Hundreds of people bundled up to take part in a longstanding Thanksgiving Day tradition in Kitchener.
-
Elderly man killed in Guelph house fire: police
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
-
Kitchener teen reported missing
Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy from Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Man wanted in Sudbury robbery charged in 'random and isolated' stabbing attack downtown
A Greater Sudbury woman is upset about the charges laid against the man accused of attacking her son and a group of his colleagues downtown on Saturday.
-
Northwestern Ont. man charged with drug-impaired driving in head-on crash
A 36-year-old man is charged with drug-impaired and dangerous driving after a head-on crash in northwest Ontario last Thursday.
-
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
N.L.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.