

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





LANGLEY - A basement kitchen fire spread to a home in Langley prompted a three-alarm fire response Wednesday night, according to Langley City Fire Rescue Service.

The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. near 200th Street and 48 Avenue.

Assistant Fire Chief Scott Kennedy said "flames (were) leaping from the window and door of the first floor of the rear of the building."

According to Kennedy, crews took a hose line and got a good knock down on the fire. Fire crews also made sure everybody was out of the building so they could continuing fighting the fire.

The first in fire crews quickly upgraded the fire to a third alarm which prompted a mutual aid response from neighbouring Langley Township.

“This is close to the border between Langley City and Township, we work well together on mutual aid. The concern is that the size of the house and possible extent of the fire, we were in bringing in mutual aid right away to assist us," said Kennedy.

One person from the basement suite did suffer smoke inhalation and was treated by BC Ambulance on scene, and was released a short time after.

According to Kennedy, people were home at the time of the fire and the fire is not being considered suspicious at this time.

“They did have working smoke alarms. The smoke alarms are still going, so that’s good to see and hear from our perspective. Hopefully that assisted in getting the people out," said Kennedy.

A full investigation to what may have caused the fire will be underway but the residents would not be able to return home Wednesday night due to the extent of the damage to the home.