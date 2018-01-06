

Unusually high water levels have caused flooding in low-lying areas of Metro Vancouver.

The phenomenon, commonly known as "king tide," began Wednesday and is expected to last until Sunday.

By Saturday afternoon, parts of David Lam Park in Vancouver's False Creek were under water. The Inlet Trail boardwalk in Port Moody was also flooded, according to a tweet from city officials.

Many Metro Vancouverites shared photos and video on social media of high water levels in other parts of the region.

Cities in the Lower Mainland began preparing for the increased water levels back in November, building berms and laying sandbags to protect homes and infrastructure from flooding.

This year, the first king tide lasted from Dec. 5 to 9. The next is expected to occur between Jan. 31 and Feb. 4, according to the B.C. Storm Surge Almanac.

King tide, also known as perigean spring tide, occurs when the sun and moon line up and their gravity pulls water levels higher.

The Lower Mainland is no stranger to the effects of this phenomenon. In 2012, the West Vancouver arts centre was flooded and the Kitsilano Pool itself was under water.

Two years later, a storm that hit during a king time washed out a 20-metre section of the Boundary Bay seawall in Delta, B.C.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Jon Woodward

Good morning Port Mood! Here's a shot of this morning's king tide on the Inlet Trail boardwalk. SOMEONE (ie our social media person) wasn't smart enough to get off before both ends were under water (and now SOMEONE is in soggy runners all day!). #portmoody pic.twitter.com/WfMDBvW6Tg — City of Port Moody (@CityofPoMo) January 5, 2018