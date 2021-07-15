VANCOUVER -- Police in Kelowna are investigating after a protester outside a COVID-19 vaccination clinic was recorded verbally abusing a security guard.

Video of the incident recorded by Carli Berry for Infonews.ca shows a man holding a sign and speaking angrily to the guard, who is wearing a turban.

"Shut up," the man says in the video. "Go back to your country. You're not a Canadian."

He later tells the security guard to "go back to India."

"Beat it," he says. "You're disgusting."

In a news release, Kelowna RCMP say they were called to the vaccine clinic on July 13, the date the video was recorded, for a complaint that protesters were "impeding access to the clinic."

"Officers attended, spoke with staff and dealt with the protesters," says Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, in the release.

"No arrests were made at that time."

Since becoming aware of the video, police have launched an investigation. They say the video shows "a protester yelling what appear to be racially motivated comments and accusations at a staff member who asked him to leave the property."

“We are now investigating this incident through the lens of the willful promotion of hatred under Section 319 of the Criminal Code,” Noseworthy says. “Racism has no place in our community, and I want to reassure the public that this matter is being given the full attention of our General Investigative Support Team in consultation with the Provincial Hate Crimes Unit.”

RCMP say they have identified the man in the video, but they're asking anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to them to get in touch by calling (250) 762-3300.