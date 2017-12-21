

CTV Vancouver





The victims of a triple-homicide that shocked a quiet residential neighbourhood in Kelowna, B.C. this week have been identified by relatives as a mother and her two young children.

Clara Forman and her daughters, Yesenia and Karina, were the ones found dead inside a Rutland home on Tuesday, their grieving family members confirmed to local media.

"She was an outstanding mother and a devoted wife," Clara's cousin told Castanet.

"The girls are the most beautiful girls you can imagine."

They shared the home with the husband and father, Jacob Daniel Forman, who has been charged in their murders and made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Home movies posted on Facebook paint a picture of a loving home life. One shows baby Karina learning about the joys of birthday cake, while another depicts Jacob proudly boasting of his daughter's ability to roll over in bed.

"This is my six-week-old prodigy," he says in the video.

Relatives told Castanet the parents met and married in Mexico, where Clara was raised and where Jacob was studying to be a preacher. They moved to Kelowna 10 years ago.

"We really had this picture of a loving family," the cousin said. "It was really a great love story. [Clara] really loved her family more than anything."

Few details about what happened at the home have been shared with the public. Kelowna RCMP has only said the officers found three people deceased after being called to a home on Bolotzky Court.

A memorial of flowers and stuffed toys has since been placed outside the property.

The terrible crime has left some in the community stunned. Neighbours described the Formans as a quiet family who mainly kept to themselves.

"Once in a blue moon you'd see them," Jeff McLeod said. "Most of the times I've seen the guy he was coming and going from work."

Jacob Forman's case has been put over for a month. His lawyer, Glenn Verdurmen, told Castanet he can't speak to his client's condition, but that Jacob was "holding up" in court.

"He is facing the worst possible thing you could be facing," Verdumen said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander