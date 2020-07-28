VANCOUVER -- Mounties in the Okanagan say a Kelowna man shot several rounds of ammunition into Osoyoos Lake on the weekend and are asking witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Osoyoos RCMP say they received a report around 7:30 p.m. Sunday about a man on a boat near White Sands firing rounds from a firearm into the water.

Witnesses described the man as being in a dark coloured boat with a white stripe and dark coloured top.

Mounties were able to locate the boat and detained the sole occupant. They also seized a folding 9mm rifle.

The 47-year-old was released pending a further investigation, and police say he faces potential charges under the Firearms Act.

Police say the lake was "quite busy" at the time but they have only heard from one witness.

"We know others must have witnessed this," said Sgt. Jason Bayda with Osoyoos RCMP. "We are asking any other witnesses to this reckless incident to please contact the Osoyoos RCMP."