Mounties are asking for the public's help in finding two men they allege are responsible for the murder of a Kamloops man.

Jason Glover was shot on Feb. 15 and died from his injuries in hospital.

Kamloops RCMP has identified Gordon Wayne Braaten and Hugh Alexander McIntosh as suspects in the targeted shooting.

Both men are known to police and alleged to be involved in the Kamloops drug trade, but their current whereabouts are unknown.

Braaten is described as white, 35 years old, 6' tall, 165 lbs., with short brown hair, green eyes and an athletic build.

McIntosh is described as white, 51 years old, 5'8", 190 lbs., with balding brown hair, green eyes and a medium build.

Mounties say both men are considered armed and dangerous and ask anyone who may know their whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.