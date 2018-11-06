

CTV Vancouver





Two concerts scheduled this week in Vancouver have been postponed due to a case of bruised vocal cords.

Justin Timberlake was scheduled to perform at Rogers Arena on Thursday and Friday, but he's unable to sing due to the medical issue.

But fans about to "Cry Me a River" may be comforted that their tickets will be honoured in a few months. Timberlake will return to the city on Feb. 14 and 15, Live Nation announced on Twitter.

The news comes a week after Timberlake postponed concerts planned in Edmonton. He also put off a shows in cities including Denver and New York City, and had to do a silent interview on The Tonight Show last Thursday.