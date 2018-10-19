

CTV Vancouver





A jury has found William Victor Schneider guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa, whose body was found stuffed into a suitcase in Vancouver two years ago.

The verdict was delivered Friday afternoon, three days after jurors began deliberations and four days after Schneider entered a surprise guilty plea on another count of interfering with human remains.

The 51-year-old accused switched his plea on the lesser count just before prosecutors were set to deliver their closing arguments Monday.

Police found Kogawa's naked body on the grounds of the Gabriola House mansion on Sept. 28, 2016, about three weeks after she was reporting missing.

Schneider's trial heard he had left the Lower Mainland for Vernon as authorities were searching for the 30-year-old student, and as her friends and family were holding out hope she would turn up alive.

As part of their search, police released a surveillance image to the public showing Schneider and Kogawa together, which led to the accused being recognized by his family.

The court heard Schneider's brother went to meet him in a Vernon park, where Schneider disclosed the location of Kogawa's body and asked his brother to relay the information to police.

Officers arrested the suspect in Vernon the same day Vancouver police located her remains.

Coroners were unable to determine a cause of death, however. The jurors heard that Kogawa was found to have two prescription sedatives in her system – zopiclone and lorazepam – but that toxicology tests were unable to determine precise levels because of her state of decomposition.

The victim’s mother, Emiko Kogawa, came to Vancouver for the trial, and could be seen breaking down in tears at times during the proceedings. She told CTV News through an interpreter that the ordeal has been very difficult for the family.