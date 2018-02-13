The head of the Juno Awards has responded after allegations of inappropriate conduct with underage fans surfaced on social media against Canadian pop-rock group Hedley.

"We are aware of the serious allegations regarding Hedley and we are following this situation very closely," Allan Reid, the president and CEO of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and the Juno Awards, said in a statement.

The allegations first became public on Monday after a Twitter user who goes by the name of @_cndnpsycho began sharing screenshots of conversations with anonymous people who allege they are victims.

Several other social media users have since shared allegations of inappropriate conduct with underage girls using the hashtag #outHedley2k18.

None of these allegations have been substantiated.

The group, which formed in Abbotsford, B.C. in 2003, has been nominated for four Junos this year and is scheduled to perform at the March 25 awards ceremony in Vancouver.

Reid did not respond to online calls to pull Hedley from the show.

Edmonton radio station HOT 107 announced it would stop broadcasting the band's music until the allegations could be verified.

"HOT 107 takes these issues very seriously and is ceasing all music from the playlist until further notice," the station said in tweet.

When asked whether Bell Media’s radio stations would follow suit, spokesperson Matthew Garrow said, “In response to feedback from our listeners, we've adjusted our playlists accordingly and continue to closely monitor the situation."

Bell Media also owns CTV News.

A representative from Universal Music Canada, the band's label, said it was not commenting on the allegations at this time.

Hedley is still scheduled to perform at Canalta Centre in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Wednesday, according to the venue.

“The Canalta Centre is aware of the allegations and will take direction from the promoter," general manager Tammy Sweeney said in a statement. "At this point, the performance is scheduled as originally planned."

The band has not responded to the allegations.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos