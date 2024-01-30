Junior hockey brawl leaves B.C. goalie seriously injured

A junior hockey goalie from B.C.'s Lower Mainland is recovering from a serious injury suffered during an on-ice brawl last week.

The incident took place during Thursday's game between Pacific Junior Hockey League teams the North Van Wolf Pack and Richmond Sockeyes at Minoru Arena.

Video appears to show Wolf Pack goalie Evan Paul being clutched around his neck by another player, then dropping to the ice.

Over the weekend, the Wolf Pack issued a statement confirming the goalie sustained a "severe injury" towards the end of Thursday's game, and that he was recovering at home.

"His injury status is day-to-day," the team said. "The Wolf Pack would like to thank all the people in the PJHL and the hockey community who have reached out to the team with their support and have checked on Evan after this horrible incident."

The president of the Sockeyes confirmed forward Eithan Grishin was suspended indefinitely following the incident, pending a league hearing.

According to the league website, Grishin was previously suspended in September for slashing, and again in November for "physical harassment" of an official.

B.C.'s health minister was asked about last week's incident at an unrelated event Tuesday, and said "violence is never the answer."

"If people think they can go to the ice and do things they wouldn't be able to do in other places, they are kidding themselves," Adrian Dix said.