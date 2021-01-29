Mounties are warning the public and students around the University of British Columbia to be vigilant after a jogger was attacked.

Mounties allege in a news release the student was out for a run in Pacific Spirit Park this Wednesday around noon when she was assaulted and robbed.

They say the woman was approached by an unknown man who struck her without warning and then fled with her cellphone.

The RCMP suggests those who jog or walk with ear buds to keep the volume low and, if possible, to exercise in pairs or in populated areas.