Despite the damaging testimony she delivered on the SNC-Lavalin scandal last week, Jody Wilson-Raybould has no plans to leave the federal Liberal party.

On Sunday, the outspoken former attorney general's office confirmed she intends to run under the Liberal banner in October's general election.

“Ms. Wilson-Raybould was elected and continues to serve as the Liberal Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville,” her office told CTVNews.ca in an email. “She was confirmed as the Liberal Party of Canada candidate for Vancouver Granville last year.”

On Wednesday, Wilson-Raybould spent hours testifying before a parliamentary justice committee, accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and nine other high-ranking government officials of improperly pressuring her to interfere in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

The MP said she was subjected to "sustained" pressure to change her decisions to prosecute the Quebec-based company, including "veiled threats."

Her explosive allegations triggered immediate calls for Trudeau's resignation, and could have an impact on this year's election. One in four Canadians said the SNC-Lavalin will impact their vote, according to a Nanos survey released on Monday.

Trudeau has disputed Wilson-Raybould's telling of the events, and last week told reporters he hasn't decided whether she will be allowed to remain in caucus.

“I have taken knowledge of her testimony and there are still reflections to have on next steps,” he said.

