Jaywalker pulled a gun, shot at driver in road rage incident: VPD

Police in Vancouver say a road rage incident led to a shooting in East Vancouver over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, a driver slammed on his breaks to avoid hitting a jaywalker, the VPD recounted in a social media post Tuesday. It happened on Commercial Drive near East 12th Avenue.

“The two exchanged words before the pedestrian pulled a gun and shot at the driver,” police wrote.

The driver wasn’t hit with a bullet, but his car was, Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News in an email.

Police later found and arrested a suspect near Metrotown, and recovered a firearm, he said.

“It’s extremely fortunate that this incident did not result in serious injury or death,” Addison wrote.

The suspect remains in custody and the investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to police.