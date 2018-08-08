

CTV Vancouver





Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has announced he will run for the Burnaby South seat in the House of Commons in an upcoming byelection.

Singh became party leader in the fall of 2017, but is not an MP.

His bid comes nearly three months after New Democrat Kennedy Stewart announced he would give up the seat in order to run for mayor of Vancouver.

Before running for the federal NDP leadership, Singh represented the Toronto-area riding of Bramalea-Gore-Malton in the Ontario Legislature from 2011 to 2017.

He has also served as deputy leader of the Ontario NDP.

A date has not yet been set for the Burnaby South byelection.

More information to come…

With files from Laura Payton in CTV's Ottawa News Bureau