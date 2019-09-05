

The Canadian Press





KELOWNA, B.C. - British Columbia's prosecution service says a father has pleaded guilty to killing his wife and two young daughters in Kelowna.

was charged with murdering his wife of 12 years, Clara Forman, and their two daughters, seven-year-old Karina and eight-year-old Yesenia.

Their bodies were found in the family's home on Dec. 19, 2017.

The prosecution service says Forman entered a guilty plea to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his wife in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday.

It says he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his daughters.

The service says sentencing has been adjourned until Sept. 16 in Kelowna.

A lawyer for Forman could not immediately be reached for comment.