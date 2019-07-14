

Abbotsford police officers John Davidson and Jason Baskin used to talk regularly about climbing Mount Baker.

Along with other hiking enthusiasts in the department, the pair had tried to put together expeditions to the U.S. peak that looms over Abbotsford for years, but life had always gotten in the way.

Then, in November 2017, Davidson was killed in the line of duty, before he ever got a chance to reach the summit.

Next weekend, Baskin and 14 other hikers -- including his three children and Abbotsford Police Department's Chief Const. Mike Serr -- will climb the mountain in his honour.

"John considered climbing Mount Baker to be a bucket list hike for him," Baskin said. "It's something he wanted to do, and I can sort of complete the goal for him."

In preparation for their climb, the hikers completed several training sessions, including a course in crevasse safety at the mountain this weekend.

Baskin said the party hopes to leave a token at the top of the 3,286-metre peak in memoriam of Davidson.

"It looks over the city of Abbotsford, which is why John and I often talked about it," he said of the mountain's significance. "We can see it pretty much from anywhere in Abbotsford."

The idea of climbing Mount Baker in Davidson's memory was a popular one within the APD, Baskin said. More people wanted to be included in the climb than could be, he said.

With the man accused of Davidson's murder -- 66-year-old Oscar Arfmann -- currently on trial, Baskin said the hike comes at a time when many in the department are seeking an outlet for their grief.

"It's well-timed," he said. "I think, for a lot of us, it's going to add some closure to what's taken place."