VANCOUVER -- Smoke wafting north from wildfires on the U.S. West Coast has impacted the air quality so much that mail isn't being delivered in parts of B.C.

Canada Post made the announcement in a series of posts on Twitter Monday afternoon.

"We are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out as conditions have made it unsafe," the federal agency wrote.

The following areas will not have deliveries:

Metro Vancouver

North, South and West Vancouver Island

Okanagan Valley and Similkameen

Kootenay region

Thompson, Nicola and Fraser regions

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada renewed air quality advisories for most of the province.

The air quality index suggested conditions that worsened over the weekend may improve Tuesday, but only slightly.

On the index's scale of one to 10, almost all of B.C. sits at 10-plus.

With files from The Canadian Press