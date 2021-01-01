VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Burnaby took to social media to find the owner of a lost dog that showed up at their detachment Friday morning.

"This poor girl has somehow made her way to our detachment at Deer Lake in Burnaby," wrote Burnaby RCMP in a tweet posted shortly after 12:30 p.m. on New Year's Day.

"As much as we enjoy her, we wish to reunite her with her family," the tweet continued.

Police included a photo of the apparently lost pet - a large, white, fluffy dog that Twitter users recognized as a samoyed.

A few hours later, just after 4 p.m., Mounties had still not found the dog's owner.

They said in a follow-up tweet that they had named the dog "Snow" and that they would soon be handing her over to the BC SPCA.