

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin , CTV Vancouver





Need a new smartphone, but don't want to spend a lot? Have you ever considered a used phone? Also known as “refurbished” phones, they can be a great alternative. But before you tackle the used phone market there are some things to consider.

If you search refurbished phones online you’ll see thousands for sale at very low prices.

“It’s definitely tempting, but you don’t know where that phone has been,” warned Tercius Bufete, Consumer Reports tech editor.

And if it’s been lost or stolen and is for sale, it may not work or could be locked to an old user’s cell carrier and account.

Consumer Reports says buying one directly from the manufacturer is a reliable option.

Companies like Apple and Samsung promise pre-owned phones go through a stringent refurbishment process, are fully inspected to meet company standards, replace any damage with quality parts and offer 12-month warranties like they do their new phones.

“That’ll ensure that it’s not just cleaned up but restored to its original condition, with original parts,” explained Bufete.

Big retailers like Amazon and Best Buy also sell refurbished phones, but usually with only 90-day warranties.

And check your phones specs, to ensure it's compatible with your wireless network. If it is, you've got a cheaper smartphone that's almost as good as new again.

Consumer Reports also says it’s important to ask about the return policy. Typically, using the phone for at least a month is a good amount of time to notice any defects.