VANCOUVER -- VANCOUVER - Homicide investigators say the burning vehicle in which a body was found in Abbotsford last Friday was rented to an Abbotsford man, and they're looking for more information about that individual.

Sukhdev Dhaliwal, 48, was the last person to rent the black Chevrolet Tahoe that was found on fire on Bates Road north of Townshipline Road on the night of Nov. 15, according to a news release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Investigators said they "are unable to confirm" whether Dhaliwal was the victim in the case, adding that they are interested in "speaking to anyone who may have seen or spoken to him."

The BC Coroners Service is still working to identify the victim, IHIT said.

Investigators said they are working to develop a timeline of events leading up to the report of the burning vehicle. They said witnesses reported seeing a dark-coloured SUV leaving the scene of the fire in the direction of Mission.

Anyone with information about Dhaliwal or the incident is asked to call the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.