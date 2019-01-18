

CTV Vancouver





One of the investigators accused of misconduct in connection with the Surrey Six murder probe has pleaded guilty to two offences.

Sgt. Derek Brassington appeared in B.C. Supreme Court Friday morning and pleaded guilty to breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

Brassington is one of four police officers accused of misconduct in the 2007 Surrey Six case, which remains one of the biggest murder investigations in B.C. history.

He resigned from the force in 2013.

More to come…