Investigator from Surrey Six probe pleads guilty to two charges
Former Mountie Derek Brassington is seen outside Vancouver provincial court on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013. (CTV)
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 10:37AM PST
Last Updated Friday, January 18, 2019 10:41AM PST
One of the investigators accused of misconduct in connection with the Surrey Six murder probe has pleaded guilty to two offences.
Sgt. Derek Brassington appeared in B.C. Supreme Court Friday morning and pleaded guilty to breach of trust and obstruction of justice.
Brassington is one of four police officers accused of misconduct in the 2007 Surrey Six case, which remains one of the biggest murder investigations in B.C. history.
He resigned from the force in 2013.
