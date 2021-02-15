VANCOUVER -- An investigation is underway in Surrey after a crash that involved multiple vehicles Sunday evening.

Mounties happened upon a crash involving several vehicles at 96th Avenue and 156th Street at about 5:30 p.m.

RCMP told CTV News Vancouver that an officer observed something that led to a further investigation beyond the initial crash.

Heavily armed officers responded to the scene, and a man was seen being searched while handcuffed, before police appeared to place bags over his hands.

According to police, that was done to preserve any possible forensic evidence.

Surrey RCMP temporarily handed off the investigation of that incident to Delta police to see if it was connected to a shooting that happened in that city 30 minutes prior.

But officers later determined the two incidents weren't related and Surrey RCMP took over the investigation again.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure