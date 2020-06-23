VANCOUVER -- The RCMP confirms it's investigating one of its officers following the release of video showing a B.C. Mountie dragging a woman and pulling her hair.

In a brief emailed statement, Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet told CTV News the RCMP has reviewed the video, as well as the allegations made by B.C. nursing student Mona Wang.

"We can confirm that an internal Code of Conduct and criminal (statutory) investigation is underway," Shoihet said.

"The RCMP will also be asking an outside police department to independently review the findings of our criminal investigation once completed."

She added the Mountie in the video, identified in a notice of civil claim as Cpl. Lacy Browning, is currently on administrative duties, and her "duty status is subject to continual assessment."

The update comes a day after the video was released showing part of an interaction between Browning and Wang.

In her lawsuit naming Browning, the federal attorney general and provincial public safety minister as defendants, Wang says she was "under mental distress" that day in January when police were called to her Kelowna, B.C., apartment for a wellness check.

Wang alleges the responding Mountie assaulted her during the visit and is suing for damages. The defendants say the officer's actions were "reasonable, lawful and executed in good faith," and that the use of force was necessary.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

In her notice of civil claim, Wang says she was kicked, punched in the face, and dragged through the hallways of her building.

Video shows a woman identified as Wang being dragged by her wrists, face down. At one point, Browning is seen putting her boot on the plaintiff's head. She's also seen pulling Wang's head up by the hair, then lowering her head back to the ground.

In a response to the claim notice, Browning says she was concerned about leaving Wang alone in the apartment, given reports that Wang was suicidal.

Browning said she found Wang unresponsive, but that the plaintiff had a boxcutter in her hand and lacerations on her body, and it appeared she might do further harm to herself or the officer.

Next to Wang, who was lying on the bathroom floor, Browning said she found a nearly empty bottle of wine, and empty bottles of acetaminophen and melatonin.

Browning said she thought Wang might need urgent medical or psychiatric help, and that the plaintiff refused to leave on her own.

The corporal said she brought the plaintiff down to the lobby, at which point Wang agreed to co-operate and walked to a cruiser.

The defendants deny that Wang suffered any injuries as a result of the officer's actions. Wang claims she had injuries to her face, upper thigh, right breast, sternum and forearms.

Read more on the versions of facts outlined in the notice of civil claim and the defendants' response in Monday's coverage.

