Investigation launched in Burnaby following report of possibly armed man: RCMP

An investigation has been launched in Burnaby after someone reported seeing a man carrying a firearm near Metrotown SkyTrain Station early Monday.

Burnaby RCMP say they received a call just before 3 a.m. from a person in a business around McKay Avenue and Central Boulevard.

“The caller believed they saw the outline of a barrel, but no firearm was actually seen and no criminal offence was observed,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj wrote in an email to CTV Vancouver.

A man was seen fleeing the area when police arrived, according to Burnaby RCMP.

Officers from the Vancouver Police Department and a Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services officer helped search the area, but the suspect hasn’t been located yet.

“The investigation is ongoing as police continue their attempts to identify the man,“ Kalanj said.