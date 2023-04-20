Inquest into death of B.C.'s Myles Gray: Officer testifies he was told not to write notes

A Vancouver police officer says a senior member of the force who was acting as a union representative told him not to make any handwritten notes about the confrontation that resulted in the death of 33-year-old Myles Gray in 2015.

Const. Joshua Wong told the British Columbia coroner's inquest into Gray's death that he was sitting at the department with his notebook out when the union representative told him not to make notes.

Wong said he typed up a statement when he got home, and he was instructed months later to upload it to a police database.

Gray died following a beating by several officers that left him with injuries including a fractured eye socket, a crushed voice box and a ruptured testicle.

Wong testified that he doesn't know why the union representative told him not to make notes, and he doesn't recall who it was, but it did seem like an odd request.

He told the inquest Gray was “actively fighting” one of three officers already at the scene when he arrived in response to a call for backup, while another officer had “slurred speech” and told Wong Gray had punched him in the face.