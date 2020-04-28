VANCOUVER -- A baby boy died in a crash on a B.C. highway over the weekend, police say.

The collision occurred on Highway 97 Saturday morning, on a stretch just west of Loon Lake Road.

In a statement Monday, police said it appeared the family's SUV had rolled, and the child was ejected during the crash.

The infant died, and his parents were injured. The family has not been publicly identified by police.

The highway was closed for hours as police and the BC Coroners' Service investigated, but it is not yet known what caused the crash

Road and weather conditions were "good at the time," the RCMP said, and there is no evidence to suggest any criminal actions were involved.

The boy had been in an appropriate child seat, and both parents were wearing seatbelts.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 250-378-4262.