    • Indian student found dead in South Vancouver

    Chirag Antil, the victim of a homicide in South Vancouver on Friday, April 12 is shown in this image from his GoFundMe page. Chirag Antil, the victim of a homicide in South Vancouver on Friday, April 12 is shown in this image from his GoFundMe page.
    The 24-year-old victim of a Friday night homicide in Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood has been identified online as an international student from India.

    The Vancouver Police Department said, in a brief news release Saturday, that officers were called to the vicinity of East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 p.m. after reports of gunshots in the area.

    Police then found Chirag Antil dead inside a vehicle.

    “No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing,” the release reads.

    A GoFundMe page has now been set up by someone who identifies themselves as Antil’s brother. Anurag Dahiya wrote that Antil moved to Vancouver from Haryana, India in 2022 to study.

    The fundraiser asks for donations to help transport Antil’s body back to India.

    “Your help in this matter would be deeply appreciated by Chirag's family and friends, as we work towards bringing closure and peace during this heartbreaking time,” the page reads.

    The VPD is asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 604-717-2500.

