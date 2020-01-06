VANCOUVER -- Bubble tea enthusiasts can get their fix of milk tea and tapioca pearls during an all-new bubble tea festival coming to Burnaby.

Organizers are calling it "Canada's largest bubble tea festival" on the event's Facebook page.

According to the event listing, more than 800 people plan to attend, while nearly 9,000 have expressed interest in checking it out this summer.

The festival is slated to take place at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby's Central Park on Sunday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free, but guests will have to open their wallets to sample the Taiwanese beverage of their choosing.

Additionally, it will feature "night market food, performances and entertainment," according to the Facebook event page.

Event-goers can also vote on their favourite bubble tea creation during a "pearl judging contest."