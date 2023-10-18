IIO deployed to West Kelowna after police incident that started in Kelowna
One of B.C.'s police oversight agencies has been deployed to West Kelowna after a pair of related incidents on either side of Okanagan Lake.
A spokesperson for the Independent Investigations Office confirmed the deployment Wednesday evening, saying no other details were available, but a statement would likely be issued Thursday morning.
The IIO is tasked with investigating incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.
According to Castanet News, witnesses reported a brief standoff at a portable toilet on Skyline Road in West Kelowna, which ended with police shooting a man.
The Skyline Road site was one of two related locations where a heavy police presence was deployed in the Kelowna area Wednesday.
Kelowna RCMP said in a news release that both scenes were related to an incident that took place at a home in the 700 block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.
A heavy police presence remained there for much of the day as well, and police said surrounding businesses, residences and a local high school were placed in a "hold and secure" mode, asking them to remain inside until given the "all-clear."
Mounties asked the public to avoid both scenes as they investigated.
Around 3 p.m., police shared an update, saying the incidents were "no longer considered active."
Police did not share any details about why they responded to the two locations in the first place, nor what happened to resolve the issue.
"At this time, no further information will be released," the second statement reads.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza, as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims
Israel said Wednesday that it will allow Egypt to deliver limited quantities of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The first crack in a punishing 10-day siege on the territory came one day after a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital killed hundreds and put immense strain on Gaza doctors treating the many wounded as medical supplies ran out.
What are the rules of war? The international laws of armed conflict explained
Both Israel and Hamas have been accused of committing war crimes, but what are the international laws that govern war?
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Calgary police officer shot, residents asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
An Arab Israeli community leads by example in Tel Aviv
The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.
TikTok denies it's controlled by China as exec faces Canadian MPs over security fears
A TikTok executive faced off on Wednesday with Canadian lawmakers who have concerns that data from the app could end up in the hands of the Chinese government.
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Trump at New York trial; she says she's a supporter
A woman has been arrested after standing up at former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial and walking toward the front of the courtroom, where he was sitting.
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning all violence against civilians in Israel-Hamas war
The U.S. vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday to condemn all violence against civilians in the Israel-Hamas war and to urge humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, saying it was too early to craft an appropriate Security Council response to the crisis.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island woman's overdose death now considered a homicide: RCMP
A 52-year-old Vancouver Island woman, who died of a drug overdose more than seven months ago, is now considered a murder victim.
-
Hospital vending machines to dispense needles, naloxone on Vancouver Island
Drug users will soon be able to access harm reduction supplies, such as needles, naloxone and drug-testing strips, from vending machines at three Vancouver Island hospitals.
-
Staffing issues force BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Victoria, Tsawwassen
Once again, staffing issues have forced BC Ferries to cancel sailings on a major route between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer shot, residents asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Mould and mouse droppings: Calgary mother says she can't afford to leave 'nightmare' rental home as prices skyrocket
The city's rental prices are continuing to rise at an alarming rate, and regular Calgarians are feeling the impact.
-
Google doodle recognizes Calgarian Violet King Henry
A famous Calgarian known for breaking barriers as the first Black woman to practise law in Canada is being recognized by Google.
Edmonton
-
Leduc schools put in hold-and-secure after threats against students charged, 'violent assault'
Two schools in Leduc were placed in hold-and-secure mode on Wednesday as a result of threats made in connection with an assault earlier in the week, RCMP said.
-
Sit-in protest of Israel-Hamas war by Edmonton's Palestinian community draws hundreds to Alberta legislature
Hundreds of members of Edmonton's Palestinian community gathered outside the Alberta legislature on Wednesday for a sit-in protest to show solidarity with those in Gaza affected by the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Trudeau chides Smith for pension exit debate, promises to defend stability of CPP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, saying the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
Toronto
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Ontario real estate agent suspended after post about Israel-Hamas war
A real estate brokerage has suspended a Vaughan-based realtor who was allegedly behind a social media post that appeared to make light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
Man, 63, charged after allegedly ripping Palestinian flag off vehicle at Pickering home
A 63-year-old man has been charged after allegedly damaging a Palestinian flag in Pickering on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Calgary teen gives up on McGill dream after Quebec doubles tuition for some university students
A Calgary teenager who had high hopes of studying at McGill University is now looking elsewhere after Quebec said it would force out-of-province students to pay a $17,000 tuition.
-
As Canada evacuates citizens in Israel, some Israeli-Canadians don't want to leave
An Israeli-Canadian speaks about moving to Israel from Montreal nine years ago and why she has decided to stay in the country despite the war with Hamas.
-
Dube remains evasive on the reimbursement of insulin pumps
Diabetics who travelled to the National Assembly on Wednesday to demand reimbursement for insulin pumps said they were disappointed by Health Minister Christian Dube's response.
Winnipeg
-
'One Manitoba': Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in with a ceremony that featured traditional Indigenous music and dancing.
-
Court designates man who killed parents, attacked nurse a high risk
The Winnipeg man who was found not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking his supervisor at Seven Oaks Hospital has been designated a high-risk accused.
-
A list of Manitoba's new cabinet ministers
Manitoba's new premier and his cabinet have been sworn in. The premier's executive council will have 15 ministers:
Saskatoon
-
Labour groups vow to make Sask. Party 'uncomfortable' if pronoun bill proceeds
Leaders from the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour and the Service Employers International Union (SEIU) say they will turn up the heat if the province shields its controversial pronoun rules by invoking the notwithstanding clause.
-
Sask. athletes help Canadian team earn first medal in adaptive water skiing
A group of Saskatchewan water ski athletes is coming off a big win last month at a world competition.
-
Saskatoon adds safety features at crosswalk where girl was fatally struck
Permanent safety features have been installed at a Saskatoon crosswalk where a nine-year-old girl was hit and killed.
Regina
-
'I didn't get to say goodbye': Man cremated too soon after Regina funeral home mix-up
Kara Pasap says her grieving process is in limbo after being stripped of the opportunity to say goodbye to her son one last time.
-
Sask. daycare plan 'floundering' due to lack of staff, educators say
Early childhood educators in Saskatchewan are highlighting staffing shortages and intense demand following a report on the province's sluggish start in adding 26,000 daycare spots over five years.
-
Two Rider receivers eyeing 1,000 yards on the year
Saskatchewan Roughriders receivers Shawn Bane Jr. and Samuel Emilus are both within 40 receiving yards to reach 1,000 on the season.
Atlantic
-
Arthur Irving no longer chairman of Irving Oil, retains advisory role for the company
Arthur Irving is no longer the chairman at Irving Oil, but rather holds the title of chairman emeritus, meaning he will maintain an advisory role for the board.
-
N.S. police searching for man involved in alleged motel shooting
Nova Scotia RCMP officers are searching for a Truro man who was allegedly involved in a motel shooting over the weekend.
-
Saint John police identify body found in river
Police say they have identified the body that was found in the Saint John River last month.
London
-
'None of my justifications make any sense': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack backtracks on statements to police
In his initial police statements, Veltman talked about being inspired by other terrorist acts and hoping he would inspire others with his actions in London. At his trial, more than two years and four months later, Veltman told the jury, 'None of my justifications make any sense.'
-
SIU invokes mandate after officer-involved shooting sends one to hospital in Seaforth, Ont.
Clinton and Seaforth were the scenes of a large police presence on Wednesday after police received a report of a stolen car, with one suspect being shot by police and a second currently on the run.
-
London Transit doubles down on claim paratransit service 'satisfactory' in 2022
Months after city council rejected the London Transit Commission’s Annual Report, the controversial self-evaluation of its service performance returns to city hall— unchanged.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Suspicious fire destroys vacant house in Sudbury
A fire destroyed an unoccupied home in the West End of Greater Sudbury Tuesday evening.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'It's terrible': Community on edge after woman found dead in Guelph motel
Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.
-
WRPS to ask for $16.3M budget increase as talks get underway
Region of Waterloo budget talks got underway in earnest Wednesday with a pair of meetings, including discussion about the police budget.
-
Brantford residents show support for SC Johnson amidst battle to keep plant in town
There was an outpouring of support for SC Johnson at a Brantford council meeting Tuesday evening, as the city works to keep the company's main plant in town.