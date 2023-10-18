IIO deployed to West Kelowna after police incident that started in Kelowna

One of B.C.'s police oversight agencies has been deployed to West Kelowna after a pair of related incidents on either side of Okanagan Lake.

A spokesperson for the Independent Investigations Office confirmed the deployment Wednesday evening, saying no other details were available, but a statement would likely be issued Thursday morning.

The IIO is tasked with investigating incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

According to Castanet News, witnesses reported a brief standoff at a portable toilet on Skyline Road in West Kelowna, which ended with police shooting a man.

The Skyline Road site was one of two related locations where a heavy police presence was deployed in the Kelowna area Wednesday.

Kelowna RCMP said in a news release that both scenes were related to an incident that took place at a home in the 700 block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

A heavy police presence remained there for much of the day as well, and police said surrounding businesses, residences and a local high school were placed in a "hold and secure" mode, asking them to remain inside until given the "all-clear."

Mounties asked the public to avoid both scenes as they investigated.

Around 3 p.m., police shared an update, saying the incidents were "no longer considered active."

Police did not share any details about why they responded to the two locations in the first place, nor what happened to resolve the issue.

"At this time, no further information will be released," the second statement reads.