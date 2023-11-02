ICBC warns that danger to pedestrians spikes during fall, winter months

Police and volunteers handed out safety reflectors Thursday in Vancouver to increase awareness of the danger to pedestrians on B.C.'s roads during the fall and winter months.

According to ICBC, 43 per cent of all crashes involving pedestrians happen between October and January. On average, 1,398 pedestrians are struck during those months.

"Distracted driving and failing to yield the right-of-way are the top contributing factors for drivers in pedestrian related crashes," data from the insurer shows.

A group gathered outside of Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain station to distribute feather-shaped reflectors that can be attached to jackets and bags.

“In consultation with First Nations communities we designed this. The symbolism behind it means strength and protection. It's something we want for all British Columbians across the province this year,” said Harvey Kooner, spokesperson for ICBC.

in addition to using the reflectors, police are asking people to wear light-coloured clothing and make eye contact with drivers when crossing.

Drivers are being urged to be cautious over the fall and winter months and to slow down when visibility is limited.