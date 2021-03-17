VANCOUVER -- The COVID-19 rebate cheques that were supposed to go out to ICBC customers starting this week are being delayed because of a cyberattack, the Crown corporation said Wednesday.

In a news release, ICBC said the cyberattack targeted a third-party vendor that was contracted for "printing and distribution services" for the cheques. The vendor had access to policyholders' names, addresses, cheque amounts and cheque numbers, but no other personal information, according to ICBC.

"There is no indication this information was obtained. The event did not impact ICBC's systems, which are secure," the insurer said.

If any information was stolen, ICBC said it will be working with the province's Office of the Information and Privacy Commission.

Premier John Horgan announced the rebate cheques in early February, saying $600 million that the Crown corporation saved last year as a result of the pandemic was being given back to drivers.

“This will be in the form of a one-time rebate cheque averaging about $190 per policyholder, the largest single give-back to policyholders in Canada through COVID-19," Horgan said at the time.

B.C. residents who had ICBC insurance between April 1 and Sept. 30 are eligible for the rebate.

ICBC said no cheques have been issued so far, and that it expects the delay caused by the cyberattack to be "minimal."

"The corporation is working on options to issue cheques to our customers in the coming weeks," it said.