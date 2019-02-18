'I started therapy again': 'Riverdale' star shares her struggle with mental health
One of the stars of "Riverdale" is hoping that sharing her personal challenges will help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.
In a post on her Instagram story, Lili Reinhart announced that she's started therapy again.
Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper in the Archie Comics-themed show filmed in Metro Vancouver, said she has anxiety and depression.
The 22-year-old posted, "Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it: Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of.
"Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist. Doesn't matter how old you are or how 'proud' you're trying to be."