

CTV News Vancouver





One of the stars of "Riverdale" is hoping that sharing her personal challenges will help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

In a post on her Instagram story, Lili Reinhart announced that she's started therapy again.

Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper in the Archie Comics-themed show filmed in Metro Vancouver, said she has anxiety and depression.

The 22-year-old posted, "Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it: Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of.

"Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist. Doesn't matter how old you are or how 'proud' you're trying to be."