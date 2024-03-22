VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'I'm just a regular guy': Meet the B.C. man who just won $58M playing Lotto 6/49

    Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot winner Hao Ping Chung, of Richmond, poses with his cheque. (B.C. Lottery Corporation) Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot winner Hao Ping Chung, of Richmond, poses with his cheque. (B.C. Lottery Corporation)
    Share

    The winner of an enormous $58-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot emerged Friday to collect his prize, describing himself as "regular guy" from B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

    Richmond resident Hao Ping Chung won the Gold Ball jackpot from the March 8 draw – marking the first time that prize has been handed out in British Columbia since the Gold Ball was added to Lotto 6/49 tickets in September 2022.

    While picking up his oversized cheque from the B.C. Lottery Corporation's Vancouver office, Chung said he was "a bit nervous, but also excited to win."

    He told reporters he couldn't believe his luck after discovering the money in his account on PlayNow, BCLC's online gambling website, and asked his parents to help him verify the win.

    "They asked me if it was a scam," Chung said.

    He also tried withdrawing the funds immediately to see if the money was real.

    The new multi-millionaire said he plans to use some of his winning to buy a home and learn guitar, but offered few other details about his life during his appearance at the BCLC.

    "I'm just a regular guy," he said. "Yeah."

    His $58-million win also marks the biggest prize ever awarded through a ticket purchased on PlayNow, according to lottery officials.

    The odds of winning the main Lotto 6/49 jackpot – which requires matching all six numbers drawn without using the bonus number – are approximately one in 14 million, according to the BCLC.

    The odds of winning a prize in the Gold Ball draw depends on the number of tickets sold.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

    Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News