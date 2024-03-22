'I'm just a regular guy': Meet the B.C. man who just won $58M playing Lotto 6/49

The winner of an enormous $58-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot emerged Friday to collect his prize, describing himself as "regular guy" from B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

Richmond resident Hao Ping Chung won the Gold Ball jackpot from the March 8 draw – marking the first time that prize has been handed out in British Columbia since the Gold Ball was added to Lotto 6/49 tickets in September 2022.

While picking up his oversized cheque from the B.C. Lottery Corporation's Vancouver office, Chung said he was "a bit nervous, but also excited to win."

He told reporters he couldn't believe his luck after discovering the money in his account on PlayNow, BCLC's online gambling website, and asked his parents to help him verify the win.

"They asked me if it was a scam," Chung said.

He also tried withdrawing the funds immediately to see if the money was real.

The new multi-millionaire said he plans to use some of his winning to buy a home and learn guitar, but offered few other details about his life during his appearance at the BCLC.

"I'm just a regular guy," he said. "Yeah."

His $58-million win also marks the biggest prize ever awarded through a ticket purchased on PlayNow, according to lottery officials.

The odds of winning the main Lotto 6/49 jackpot – which requires matching all six numbers drawn without using the bonus number – are approximately one in 14 million, according to the BCLC.

The odds of winning a prize in the Gold Ball draw depends on the number of tickets sold.