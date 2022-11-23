'I'm at the mercy of a failing health-care system': B.C. cancer patient faces 6-month wait for biopsy

Jannelle Chemko, a 37-year-old mom in North Vancouver, B.C., has a gene that puts her at high risk for breast cancer. She's facing a six-month wait for a biopsy after a mammogram identified suspicious spots in both breasts. Jannelle Chemko, a 37-year-old mom in North Vancouver, B.C., has a gene that puts her at high risk for breast cancer. She's facing a six-month wait for a biopsy after a mammogram identified suspicious spots in both breasts.

