'I have a knife': Vancouver employee speaks out after allegedly being threatened over pizza slice

A Vancouver fast food restaurant employee who was allegedly threatened over a slice of pizza while at work is speaking out about the incident, saying it left her frightened.

The incident unfolded Friday at Fresh Slice Pizza on Pender Street in downtown Vancouver.

The victim, who doesn't want to be identified over safety concerns, told CTV News Vancouver a man threatened to stab and kill her after she refused to give him a free slice of pizza.

"I have a knife, I (will) kill you," she said the man told her. "After I (was) very scared."

The employee said in her five years of working at the establishment, she's never experienced anything like that before.

Vancouver police said Monday 31-year-old Juan Serna was arrested and charged with threats and theft in connection to the incident.