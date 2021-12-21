Husband charged in Langley, B.C., teacher's death makes court appearance

The husband of Langley, B.C., school teacher Naomi Onotera has made his first court appearance after being charged in connection with her death.

Obnes Regis, 49, appeared in Surrey provincial court by video conference Tuesday. He's charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains in the death of his wife, who was also the mother of a young daughter.

The charges were announced over the weekend, more than three months after Onotera was reported missing.

Police were back at her Langley home last week as well.

During his court appearance, Regis wore orange prison sweats and a face mask. The only time he spoke was to confirm his name to the court.

He will remain in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 23.

Police previously said that Onotera was last seen by her husband leaving home on Aug. 28, and it was her mother who reported her missing the next day.

Onotera worked as a teacher-librarian at Surrey’s Katzie Elementary School.