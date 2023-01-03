Hundreds of unclaimed or lost bags remain at YVR

RICHMOND, B.C. -

The fallout from weeks worth of cancellations, delays and other weather related issues at Vancouver International Airport has entered a new year.

Many passengers say their bags were lost over the holidays and they still haven’t heard if or when their belongings will be returned.

There’s no shortage of horror stories on social media, with some travellers reporting their luggage has been lost for two weeks.

Privacy partitions that were initially used at the terminal's COVID-19 testing sites at the height of the pandemic are now being used to store the luggage in the baggage claim area of domestic arrivals until the airlines can sort through them.

As of Tuesday morning, approximately 1,500 bags remained, down from 4,000 just a week prior.

“A series of factors really led to that backlog of baggage. Certainly weather in other areas of the country and operations at those airports meant that luggage wasn't being loaded onto planes with the passenger,” said Alyssa Smith, communications manager for the Vancouver Airport Authority

Smith says issues that other airports had with their baggage systems have also contributed to the problem.

“We certainly don't want anyone to have a negative experience coming to the airport, but sometimes the realities are out of our control and just working really hard to get information so that people can make plans as needed for themselves,” she told CTV News.

YVR is assisting passengers, but ultimately, it’s the responsibility of the airlines to reunite travellers with their bags.

“Baggage is under the care and control of the airlines. So from the time you check in to the time you pick up that bag on the carousel, the airline is responsible for that portion of the journey. We provide the infrastructure for them to do that,” explained Smith.

The airport authority says due to the extent of the backlog, some people could still be waiting several more weeks.

Passenger rights advocates are advising those with lost luggage to report missing baggage to the airline either in person or online and to record all interactions with airline agents.

It's also important to keep in mind that there are limits to what the airline will reimburse.

Liability limits are approximately $2,300 CAD on domestic and international itineraries, including trips to the US.

For domestic itineraries within the U.S the limit is $3,800 USD.

“You can claim more than these amounts if you can prove that the delay was a result of willful misconduct of the airline and/or its agents,” according to the website of the non-profit Air Passengers Rights.

There are also time limits, and travellers need to submit a complaint in writing within 21 days of receiving their baggage.

If necessary, they can initiate legal action against the airline within two years.

On Tuesday, nearly all passengers leaving Vancouver's airport are arriving at their destination with their bags on time, according to te airport authority.

Operations have returned to normal following last month's snow storm with 99 per cent of flights on schedule.