Hundreds of workers at an manufacturing facility in Delta that makes parts for planes found themselves locked out of their jobs Tuesday morning, according to their union.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says the employer, Avcorp Industries, served a lockout notice to the union members around 10 p.m. Monday.

"Some people were caught by surprise here that the employer decided to escalate to locking them out in an attempt to get a deal," Walter Gerlach with the IAMAW told CTV News Tuesday morning.

It's believed the lockout affects about 300 employees. Many of the workers build plane parts like wings and flaps for major aerospace companies like Boeing and Bombardier.

Employees on the picket line Tuesday morning said it likely wouldn't take long for those companies to notice issue with supply.

According to the union, contract negotiations with the company started in January, while the contract itself expired in April.

There were mediated negotiations in August that stalled, IAMAW said. Since then, Gerlach says workers had started an overtime ban and had also started rotating job action about four weeks ago.

He says the main issues at the bargaining table have been around keeping jobs local and not contracting them out, and issues around changes to seniority recall rights for workers who had been laid off.

"Those changes have negatively impacted about 200 people who were laid off when there was a downturn and now there’s an upswing. And those people lot their seniority rights. They had to come back to the workplace without seniority and start at the bottom of the pay scale as well," Gerlach said. "They are wanting to have that language changed so they aren’t affected by that in the future again."

CTV News has reached out to Avcorp Industries for comment about the lockout but has not yet heard back.