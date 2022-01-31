Human rights complaint filed over Best Buy's mask policy dismissed by B.C. tribunal

Mask sign seen outside a B.C. store during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shutterstock) Mask sign seen outside a B.C. store during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Gridlock in downtown Ottawa continues as trucker protest enters 3rd day

Parliament has resumed amidst transport trucks and other vehicles gridlocking parts of Ottawa as the trucker convoy protest enters its third day. Authorities said residents should avoid travelling to the downtown core Monday and those working from home should do so if possible.

Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Trudeau said he feels well and 'has no symptoms,' and will continue to work remotely this week, following public health guidance. A second of his three children is now also positive, he said.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener