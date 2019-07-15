

CTV News Vancouver





The human "friend" of Vancouver's most famous – or infamous – crow has named the bird's offspring after a Canadian icon.

Shawn Bergman introduced the world this weekend to "Gord," a young chick he named after the Tragically Hip frontman who died of cancer in 2017.



Canuck the crow, and his mate Cassiar, have tried several times to raise offspring in recent years.

The small, somewhat featherless chick who borrows his name from Gord Downie is the sole survivor of this year's nesting season.

Gord was snatched by another crow a week into his life, and then dropped on the ground, Bergman wrote.



But he's now found a new home in Maple Ridge, where he was adopted into another crow family with two babies of its own.

He was welcomed with open wings, apparently, and is now able to live his life wild and free.

