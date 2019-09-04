

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Heavy rain and a lightning storm struck B.C.'s Interior and Okanagan on Tuesday, leading to several spot-sized wildfires being ignited.

At around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the BC Wildfire Service posted on Twitter that the small blazes had been ignited around the Kamloops Fire Centre.

"None are currently threatening communities," the wildfire service said.

Okanagan and Interior residents shared visuals of the storm on social media, with some calling it "exciting," "fabulous" and "epic" to watch.

More than half of B.C.'s current active wildfires are believed to be caused by lightning. While there are no upcoming lightning storms in the region's forecast, the province is reminding residents to be cautious, saying the wildfire season is "far from over."

"While this fire season hasn’t been as active as the past two summers, we still need everyone to remain vigilant and act responsibly," said B.C. forests and land minister Doug Donaldson in a statement.

The wildfire service said campfires are currently permitted in all parts of the province under their jurisdiction, but says outdoor adventurers should still check with local authorities to confirm if burning restrictions are in place.

They asked campers to keep fires under half a metre high or wide, keep a fireguard around the blaze, including removing any flammable material nearby and keep shovels and at least eight litres of water nearby.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Spencer Harwood