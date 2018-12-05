

CTV Vancouver





Two people were injured during a house fire in Burnaby Tuesday night, including a man who suffered burns to about one-third of his body.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out in the basement suite of a two-storey home near Dundas Street and Boundary Road at around 9 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene to find a man unconscious in the backyard.

"They found a patient on the grass who was face-down," Asst. Fire Chief Barry Mawhinney said. "He had first-degree burns to 30 per cent of his body and they transported him to hospital."

Another tenant in the suite suffered burns to his feet.

Firefighters were able to put out the single-alarm fire fairly quickly, and most of the damage was contained to a kitchen in the lower-floor.

Mawhinney said residents were lucky the flames didn’t spread to the structure of the home, but that there was still some smoke damage to the main floor.

"It's probably best if they don't stay there tonight," he said.