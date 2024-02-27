VANCOUVER
    • House fire in Vancouver displaces 9 people, 1 sent to hospital

    Vancouver fire crews were called to a house fire on Feb. 26, 2024. Vancouver fire crews were called to a house fire on Feb. 26, 2024.
    A late-night house fire in Vancouver displaced several people Monday night.

    Vancouver Fire Rescue Services confirmed with CTV News Vancouver that crews responded to reports of a fire on 65th Avenue near Fraser Street shortly before midnight.

    When crews arrived, flames and smoke were coming from the home, causing significant damage.

    VFRS said nine people were forced out of their home. One person was taken to hospital.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

