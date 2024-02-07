VANCOUVER
    • House cleaner charged with theft after dozens of items stolen: West Vancouver police

    A West Vancouver Police Department vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. (West Vancouver Police/Facebook) A West Vancouver Police Department vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. (West Vancouver Police/Facebook)
    Police in West Vancouver say they're still trying to return dozens of stolen items to their owners more than two months after a house cleaner was charged.

    In a news release Tuesday, West Vancouver police said they still have 45 stolen items in their care in connection to an investigation that began last fall.

    In September, police were called about jewelry being stolen from a senior couple's home. That investigation led to a suspect being arrested, police said, followed by a search of their home. During that search, 52 items that police believed were stolen were seized.

    Police said Imelda Lacanaria was charged with three counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 on Dec. 4.

    Now, police are hoping to return the rest of the stolen items to their owners. Anyone who thinks they or their family members may have been the victim of theft should call West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300.

