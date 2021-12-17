Hours-long waits reported at some COVID-19 testing centres as B.C. case numbers surge

Some Lower Mainland residents have been stuck waiting hours to get a COVID-19 test as the region experiences a new surge in transmission.

There were cars lined up for blocks outside the St. Vincent Collection Centre in Vancouver's South Cambie neighbourhood on Friday morning, as many people sought to get tested ahead of planned holiday get-togethers with family or friends.

The lineup at the testing centre was estimated to be over two hours, according to a website listing wait times across the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Similar wait times were reported Thursday at the North Vancouver COVID-19 Collection Centre near Capilano Mall.

The shortest wait time as of Friday morning was at the Richmond Collection Centre, where test-seekers were estimated to be waiting just under 45 minutes. A number of others did not have online estimates available, and several operate by appointment only.

COVID-19 cases have been steadily climbing in B.C. over the last week, including in Vancouver Coastal Health, where the active case count has increased by 70 per cent since last Friday.

The province's confirmed Omicron infections have also been spiking rapidly, more than tripling from Tuesday's update to Thursday. There are now 135 confirmed Omicron cases, including 20 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Health officials have urged the public to keep gatherings small, and to only invite guests who are vaccinated.

The B.C. government is holding a news conference Friday afternoon, during which officials could also announce new restrictions going into the weekend.

Health officials had a meeting with representatives from the hospitality industry Friday morning to discuss concerns around the Omicron variant as well.