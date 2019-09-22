

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Striking hospitality workers at downtown Vancouver hotels gained more than 200 allies Sunday, as employees of Hotel Georgia walked off the job.

According to Unite Here Local 40, the union representing workers at five luxury hotels in downtown Vancouver, negotiations with Hotel Georgia broke down and employees walked out around midnight.

The indefinite strike at Hotel Georgia comes on the heels of strikes at the Hyatt Regency, Westin Bayshore, and Pinnacle Harbourfront hotels that began last week. Workers at the fifth downtown hotel with workers represented by Unite Here -- the Four Seasons -- are not currently on strike.

Workers at Hotel Georgia have been without a contract for eight months. The union says they are "demanding respect and working conditions which match the five-star service they provide on a daily basis to the hotel’s clientele."

The union has previously said its employees are seeking better wages and reliable hours, so that members can have predictable, livable income with which to support their families.

Female members have also expressed concerns about sexual harassment from hotel guests and insufficient responses from hotel management when they reported complaints.

Several Hotel Georgia workers filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal in August, citing harassment by high-profile guests and managers.