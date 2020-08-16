VANCOUVER -- Heat warnings are in effect for several regions of B.C., and Environment Canada has issued a heat-related special weather statement for most of the Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada says Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley will experience a “brief hot spell” Sunday and Monday.

“Today will be the hottest day, with daily maximum temperatures reaching the mid-30s, particularly in Howe Sound and the eastern Fraser Valley,” the statement reads.

Temperatures are expected to remain high on Monday, but the weather bureau reports that the temperature will “gradually” decline as the week progresses.

A heat warning for the Fraser Canyon, Okanagan Valley and South Thompson is also in effect. Temperatures in those regions are expected to reach 40 degrees for the next two days.

In the North Thompson, Cariboo and 100 Mile regions temperatures are forecasted to hit 35 degrees, with temperatures decreasing over the next few days.

“Some cooling is forecast on Monday night and Tuesday, which should be sufficient to put an end to this heat wave,” read the reports for those areas.