VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators have been called to Chilliwack after a fatal shooting that took place early Thursday morning.

Chilliwack RCMP said in a news release that officers responded around 1:15 a.m. to a report that a person suffering gunshot wounds had been transported to hospital. The person later succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Police did not provide the deceased person's age or gender, nor did they say where the shooting had occurred.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working on the case with Chilliwack RCMP and the BC Coroners Service, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, or email ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.